The police said that a fake doctor in Thane district without a medical degree running a clinic was arrested on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

The police arrested Abdul Farid alias Saddam Sharif Khan (34), a resident of Gaibi Nagar in Bhiwandi town, in the early hours of the day, an official with the Shanti Nagar police station said, reported PTI.

Medical officers from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation raided Khan's clinic and found that it was being operated without a valid permit, reported PTI.

The accused, the fake doctor in Thane district, treated patients with medicines and charged them exorbitantly, he said.

Based on a complaint by medical officers, an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 319(2) (cheating by personation), 318(4)(cheating), and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, the official said.

Woman cop dies after getting anaesthesia shot at pvt hospital

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old woman constable of the Mumbai police died after she developed complications when she was administered anaesthesia for an ear surgery at a private hospital here, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

Constable Gauri Subhash Patil was admitted to Axis Hospital in Lokhandwala in the western suburb of Andheri, the official said, reported PTI.

When Patil was administered anaesthesia before her ear surgery, she developed complications and died on Thursday night, he said, reported PTI.

The police were informed about the death around 10.45 pm, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Amboli police station, and a probe is on, the official said, reported PTI.

Patil was posted with the local arms division of the Mumbai police at Marol in Andheri.

Man gets two years in prison for assaulting bus driver

The Belapur sessions court in the district on Thursday sentenced a 42-year-old man to two years of rigorous imprisonment for assaulting a civic bus driver on duty nine years ago, reported PTI.

As per the prosecution, a Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus driven by Ranjeet Nimbalkar, the complainant, accidentally brushed against the parked car of Roshan Sitaram Madhavi in Ghansoli area of Navi Mumbai on September 9, 2015, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)