The police in Maharashtra arrested a teacher of a civic school at Bhiwandi in Thane district on Wednesday for allegedly showing obscene videos to girl students on his mobile phone, an officer said on Thursday.

The wrongdoing of the accused, identified as Muzammil, came to light after a Class 7 student told about it to her parents, the police said.

"A Class 7 girl was going late to her school for the past few days. As it kept happening on a regular basis, the school's headmaster called her parents to understand the reason behind it. However, the girl did not tell them anything about it at that time," senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Shanti Nagar police station said.

"When the girl returned home, she told her parents that she does not feel like going to school ever since a teacher showed obscene videos to her on his mobile phone and misbehaved with her. She said that he did the same thing with some other girl students as well," he said.

After knowing this, the girl's parents approached the police and lodged a complaint against the teacher, based on which a first information report (FIR) was registered against the teacher, the officer added.

The teacher was later arrested under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Gaikwad said, adding that investigation into the case was on.

In a similar case, a 40-year-old tutorial class owner was arrested by Virar police for allegedly molesting a girl student inside a classroom. The incident occurred two weeks ago when he demanded sexual favours from her. The 13-year-old stopped attending classes after the incident, which came to light when she revealed everything to her family, the police said.

Following the revelation, a group of people gathered near the tutorial classes and assaulted the accused, identified as Pradeep Morya, and vandalised the premises of the classes. They also paraded him half-naked to Virar police station on Wednesday.

