Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Cyber fraud cases up from Rs 32 cr to Rs 753 cr in 2 years!
Mumbai: Pothole-free roads from Aug 18, thanks to Ganpati bappa
Thane to roll out electric double-decker buses: A first for the city!
Chikungunya cases surge in Juhu: Experts warn of growing numbers
Mumbai: Hospital staffer held for filming woman doctor in bathroom
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Three booked for extorting Rs 45 lakh from Bhandup woman with obscene video

Mumbai: Three booked for extorting Rs 45 lakh from Bhandup woman with obscene video

Updated on: 07 August,2024 01:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to officials, a case has been registered at Bhandup Police Station in Mumbai

Mumbai: Three booked for extorting Rs 45 lakh from Bhandup woman with obscene video

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Three booked for extorting Rs 45 lakh from Bhandup woman with obscene video
x
00:00

Three persons have been booked for extorting Rs 45 lakh from a Bhandup woman by allegedly making an obscene video of her under the guise of a modelling opportunity in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.


According to officials, a case has been registered at Bhandup Police Station in Mumbai.



The accused, who extorted money from Bhandup woman, have been identified as Rahul Chavan, Shreyash Patil, and Hardik, and an operation to trace and nab them was on, reported ANI.


"They are at large and a search operation to catch them is ongoing," officials said, reported ANI.

More details are awaited.

In another case, police probing the murder of a speech and hearing impaired man in Mumbai have found a video purportedly showing a person hitting the victim and it is being examined, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

It is suspected that out of the two accused arrested in the case on Monday, one made a video call to someone during the incident, he said.

A court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent the two accused, Shivjeet Singh and Jay Chawda, who are also speech and hearing impaired, in police custody till August 12, they said, reported PTI.

The incident came to light on Monday when a Railway Protection Force constable noticed a man with a big trolley bag on platform no 11 of Dadar station.

He was taken into custody on suspicion and the body was found after the bag was searched. The deceased was identified as Arshad Ali Sadique Ali Shaikh (30), a resident of Kalina in Santacruz, according to police, reported PTI.

Shaikh was bludgeoned to death with a hammer, they said.

The murder took place after a fight over a woman, an official earlier said.

In the video which has surfaced, a person is seen hitting the victim. The clip is being examined for further probe into the case, the police said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news bhandup maharashtra mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK