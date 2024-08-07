According to officials, a case has been registered at Bhandup Police Station in Mumbai

Three persons have been booked for extorting Rs 45 lakh from a Bhandup woman by allegedly making an obscene video of her under the guise of a modelling opportunity in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

The accused, who extorted money from Bhandup woman, have been identified as Rahul Chavan, Shreyash Patil, and Hardik, and an operation to trace and nab them was on, reported ANI.

"They are at large and a search operation to catch them is ongoing," officials said, reported ANI.

More details are awaited.

In another case, police probing the murder of a speech and hearing impaired man in Mumbai have found a video purportedly showing a person hitting the victim and it is being examined, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

It is suspected that out of the two accused arrested in the case on Monday, one made a video call to someone during the incident, he said.

A court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent the two accused, Shivjeet Singh and Jay Chawda, who are also speech and hearing impaired, in police custody till August 12, they said, reported PTI.

The incident came to light on Monday when a Railway Protection Force constable noticed a man with a big trolley bag on platform no 11 of Dadar station.

He was taken into custody on suspicion and the body was found after the bag was searched. The deceased was identified as Arshad Ali Sadique Ali Shaikh (30), a resident of Kalina in Santacruz, according to police, reported PTI.

Shaikh was bludgeoned to death with a hammer, they said.

The murder took place after a fight over a woman, an official earlier said.

In the video which has surfaced, a person is seen hitting the victim. The clip is being examined for further probe into the case, the police said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)