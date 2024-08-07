Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Cyber fraud cases up from Rs 32 cr to Rs 753 cr in 2 years!
Mumbai: Pothole-free roads from Aug 18, thanks to Ganpati bappa
Thane to roll out electric double-decker buses: A first for the city!
Chikungunya cases surge in Juhu: Experts warn of growing numbers
Mumbai: Hospital staffer held for filming woman doctor in bathroom
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Hospital staffer held for filming woman doctor in bathroom

Mumbai: Hospital staffer held for filming woman doctor in bathroom

Updated on: 07 August,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Accused was caught after she screamed for help after noticing a hand holding a mobile phone near window, Kandivli cops seize device

Mumbai: Hospital staffer held for filming woman doctor in bathroom

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Hospital staffer held for filming woman doctor in bathroom
x
00:00

The Kandivli police have arrested a housekeeping staffer of Shatabdi Hospital at Kandivli for allegedly filming a woman doctor in the bathroom of the staff quarters. The arrested accused has been identified as Jayesh Solanki, 40. The cops have arrested Solanki, seized the mobile phone and also the objectionable video. According to police sources, Solanki, had been allegedly stalking the doctor for a long time. The doctor, who resides in the hospital staff quarters with other female doctors, was allegedly filmed on Tuesday morning.


The incident occurred while the doctor was taking a bath. She noticed a hand near the bathroom window holding a mobile phone, seemingly recording her. Frightened, she began screaming for help. Her colleagues rushed to her aid and apprehended Solanki. Upon checking his mobile phone, they found a four-minute video of the doctor taking a bath, according to an officer involved in the case.



The victim and her colleagues immediately informed the hospital authorities and the police. The Kandivli police quickly arrived at the hospital and detained Solanki.


“Based on the victim's information, we have registered a case under Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to capturing images of a woman engaging in a private act in circumstances where she would have a reasonable expectation of privacy,” said senior police inspector Dyaneshwar Ganore of Kandivli police station. “The accused, who is employed as a sweeper at Shatabdi Hospital, has been arrested,” he added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kandivli mumbai police shatabdi hospital mumbai news mumbai mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK