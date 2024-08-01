Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 6 busted a gang that was alleged involved in changing IMEI numbers of stolen or robbed mobile phones and selling them in other states. The gang was busted after the police raided mobile repair shops in Govandi, Shivajinagar, and other nearby areas

Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 6 busted a gang that was alleged involved in changing the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of stolen or robbed mobile phones and selling them in other states. The gang was busted after the police raided mobile repair shops in Govandi, Shivajinagar, and other nearby areas. During the raid, five suspects were arrested and 162 mobile phones of various brands were seized from their possession.

According to police sources, Senior Inspector In-charge Bharat Ghone, along with his team including PI Patil, API Gavde, PSI Muthe, Rahane, WPSI Mashere, Velnekar, and other staff, also seized a laptop during the raid. The total value of the seized items is around Rs 15.88 lakh.

All the accused were booked under various sections of BNS303(2), 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), 317(2), 317(4), 318(4), and 61. They were produced before the court and have been remanded in police custody, a Crime Branch officer said.