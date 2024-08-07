Exclusive | Mumbai: Cyber fraud cases up from Rs 32 cr to Rs 753 cr in 2 years!

That is not even the worst news, as city cybercrime officials say they expect this figure to double in just seven months

The helpline is staffed by three police officers and 50 personnel working in three shifts. Representation pic

Cyber fraud is skyrocketing in 2024, as per data of the last three years, cyber fraud cases are up 23-fold from Rs 32 crore in 2022 to Rs 753 crore this year. Officials expect this year’s total to double, as more than Rs 700 crore in fraud has already been reported in just seven months, and the amount keeps growing. According to officials from the Cyber Crime Cell, there has been a massive increase in cases of cyber fraud from January to July this year alone.

The 1930 helpline, one of the central government’s best initiatives, has been flooded with complaints of cyber fraud . Data accessed by mid-day reveals that in the last seven months, 298,489 calls have been made to 1930, with 33,842 calls registered. The amount of cyber fraud has reached a staggering Rs 753,70,61,383, and the police have been able to put Rs 100,84,57,854 on hold, which is 13.38 per cent of the total amount. This marks a increase of at least three per cent compared to 2023.

According to the Mumbai police, the cyber helpline number 1930 is operated from the office of the DCP Cyber Crime in BKC and is operational 24x7. The helpline is staffed by three police officers and 50 personnel working in three shifts. The Cyber Cell has also established a follow-up team that coordinates with bank nodal officers to prioritise freezing bank accounts where fraudulent amounts are transferred.

The BKC cyber cell arrested six accused from Orissa on June 30 this year in a connection with social media marketing fraud



As per data between May 17, 2022, and December 31, 2022, they received 17,672 calls on the 1930 As per data between May 17, 2022, and December 31, 2022, they received 17,672 calls on the 1930 helpline number . Out of these, 3,368 calls were registered, with the total amount of fraud amounting to Rs 32,35,20,414. The police were able to put Rs 1,58,82,904 on hold, which was just 4.91 per cent of the total amount.

There was also a significant rise in both the amount of fraud and the number of calls received by the 1930 helpline in 2023. The Cyber Cell received 91,357 calls, of which 18,256 were registered. The total amount of fraud reached R2,62,10,78,735, and the amount put on hold by the Cyber Cell was R26,52,83,102, which is 10.12 per cent. This reflects an increase of around 6 per cent in the amount on hold compared to 2022.

Shocking data from the Mumbai Cyber Cell, accessed by Mid-Day, shows that from May 2022 to July 2024, the BKC Cyber Cell, the nodal centre for Mumbai and the MMR region, received 407,518 calls. The total amount of cyber fraud reported through the 1930 helpline number is Rs 1,048,16,60,532. The cyber police have been able to hold Rs 122,79,39,134, which is just 11.72 per cent of the total amount. This amount was put on hold after victims approached the helpline within the “golden period,” which is within 2-3 hours of the fraud being committed.

The Mumbai police have proposed six cyber forensic labs under the Nirbhaya Project, with three currently operational in the south, central, and east regions of the city. In addition to BKC, there are four specialised cyber police stations in all regions of Mumbai, established in January 2021. According to the Crime Branch, approximately 50 officers and 160 personnel are currently working in the five regional cyber offices of the Mumbai Crime Branch. Officials said they need more staff to handle cases related to cyber fraud. Additionally, all 93 police stations have set up a cyber wing that investigates cyber frauds involving amounts less than Rs 1 lakh. The strength of the force at police stations for cyber cases includes 186 police officers and 372 policemen.

How is cyber police trained?

According to sources, Mumbai police conduct regular training on cybercrime for officers, covering topics like cyber law and forensic techniques. In the last 2.5 years, they’ve held 310 sessions with 8,000 officers. They also publish standard operating procedures, hold webinars, and coordinate with banks, social media platforms and internet providers. Over 30,000 cybercriminal phone numbers have been blocked in the past 3.5 years.

Awareness to prevent fraud

The Cyber Cell runs awareness programs at schools, colleges, and public places, covering cyber safety through presentations and banners. Since 2022, they’ve held 643 campaigns, with over 500 hoardings and 114 street plays. Drawing competitions have reached 700 schools and over 300,000 students. They also use social media and the press for regular updates.

Experts

“Cyber crimes are increasing, and senior citizens are the main targets. Hard-earned money is siphoned off by faceless criminals working together with malicious intent. It’s serious organised crime, and Mumbai police must step up their efforts by hiring ethical hackers with good salaries and perks to tackle this ongoing criminal activity,” said senior lawyer Dr Sujay Kantawala.

“Convicted cyber criminals must be exposed and shamed, and bails should be opposed vigorously by employing skilled and sharp prosecutors. Section 111 of the BNS defines organised crime and mandates severe punishment upon conviction, including life imprisonment or death if the victim dies. We must ensure that timelines are followed and the guilty parties are tried according to the new law. This is the ideal time for Mumbai police to set examples for the world,” he added.

“The alarming 1,800 per cent surge in cyber fraud highlights a systemic failure. We need to dismantle the complex criminal networks behind these attacks and address the vulnerabilities within our financial ecosystem. Banks and telecom companies, driven by profit and targets, have inadvertently become safe havens for fraudsters. The rise of fake accounts shows lax oversight. Enforcing KYC regulations and implementing advanced monitoring systems for mule accounts is crucial to disrupt the flow of illicit funds. Stringent penalties for poor KYC practices are essential. It’s time to prioritise customer protection over profit margins. Only a zero-tolerance approach can effectively deter this digital epidemic,” said Ritesh Bhatia, leading cyber expert in Mumbai and founder and director of V4WEB Cyber Security.

“Our cyber teams at the cyber/local police stations are working tirelessly to prevent cyber fraud and bring the culprits to book. The 1930 helpline has been very effective, ensuring that every fraud reported is thoroughly investigated. This year, we have achieved a detection rate of over 23% and are continuously working to improve it further,” said Vivek Phansalkar, Commissioner of Mumbai Police.

“As the city’s commissioner, I appeal to all citizens to be vigilant and wary of schemes promising heavy benefits in a short time. Greed is a weapon used by cyber criminals to entice prospective victims. People should be aware of the dos and don’ts we regularly issue,” Phansalkar added.

Top 10 cyber crimes in Mumbai

1. Job/Task Fraud: Around 696 cases reported in 2023-24.

2. Social Media-Related Fraud: Around 628 cases reported in 2023-24.

3. Share Market Investment Fraud: Around 543 cases reported in 2023-24, with 80 per cent of cases occurring this year.

4. Fraudulent Loan Apps: Around 94 cases registered in 2023-24.

5. Cryptocurrency Fraud: 68 cases reported in 2023-24.

6. Credit/Debit Card/OTP Frauds: 2,394 cases reported in 2023-24.

7. Customs Gift Fraud: 354 cases reported in 2023-24.

8. Purchase Frauds: 223 cases reported in 2023-24.

9. Sextortion: 124 cases reported in 2023-24.

10. Deep Fake Scam: Data is being compiled by the city police.

Sources in the Cyber Cell also mentioned that, in addition to these crimes, there has been a rise in fake arrests by individuals impersonating central agencies and police. People are being duped through digital alerts and scams.

Cyber Safety Tips (Dos & Don’t) by Cyber

>> Don’t accept unknown calls.

>> Don’t click on unknown emails, urls, QR codes etc.

>> Don’t accept friend requests from strangers.

>> Don’t share personal details on social media.

>> Always keep/lock your social media profile private.

>> Use strong password and different password for each accounts.

>> Set purchase limit on debit/credit cards.

>> In case of cyber crime please report on helpline. no. 1930 or

List for Citizen before calling helpline 1930

1. Mobile number of the complainant.

2. Name of the bank wallet/merchant from which the amount is debited.

3. Account no./Wallet merchant, UPI ID from which the amount is debited.

4. Transaction ID (12 Digit UTR Number).

5. Transaction date.

6. Debit / Credit Card number in case of

fraud using card credentials.

7. Screenshots of transaction or any other image related to the fraud (Filed by Citizen).

Cyber statistics and detection

YEAR REGISTERED DETECTED PERCENTAGE PERSON

CASESCASESARRESTED

2021 2883 455 15.7% 767

2022 4717 393 8.3% 568

2023 4619 945 23% 1090

2024 2638 611 23.16%. 512 (TILL MAY)

2,98,489

No of calls made on the helpline in seven months

1930

The helpline number