Mumbai: Mahim man receives tea-cups instead of mobile phone; Amazon booked for cheating

Mahim man who ordered high-end phone got tea cups instead; claims e-commerce firm refused a refund

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Amazon, the e-commerce company, and its delivery partner have been booked by the Mumbai police for cheating a Mahim resident who allegedly received tea cups instead of the Rs 54,999 mobile phone he had ordered. He also claimed that when he contacted the firm’s customer care, he did not receive assistance and was told that no help would be provided and that he would not receive a refund. It took Amazon nearly five days to acknowledge his complaint. The man has now approached the Mahim police and registered an FIR against Amazon and its delivery partner under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including cheating, as well as relevant sections of the IT Act.

Amar Chavan, 42, who works with BEST as a deputy engineer, had ordered a Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G worth Rs 54,999 on Amazon on July 13. The order was delivered to his residence on July 15. “After I returned from work and opened the box, I was surprised to find six cups in it,” Chavan stated in his statement to the police.

He further told the police that he immediately informed Amazon customer care using their app. He received a call and was informed that they would look into his case and reply to him on July 20. “On that day, I received a call from Amazon and was informed that they wouldn’t be able to help me and that I wouldn’t get a refund. I then realised that I had been duped and hence I am filing a case against Amazon and Appario Retail Pvt Ltd,” Chavan’s statement read.

“The Mahim police have registered a case against Amazon and Appario Retail Pvt Ltd under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the BNS and relevant sections of the IT Act,” Chavan told mid-day.

Rs 54,499

Value of the phone ordered on Amazon