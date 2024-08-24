Mumbai: Mother catches 31-year-old trying to rape her two-year-old daughter

Nirbhaya squad encourages woman to file FIR against predator who is a known sexual offender in Kandivli

When the mother screamed at the predator, he threatened to harm her. Representation pic

A 31-year-old man was recently caught red-handed sexually abusing a two-year-old neighbour in Kandivli. His female neighbours have accused him of stealing their undergarments. In the past, the man had also flashed a 14-year-old girl in the same neighbourhood, but a case was not registered against him at the time, said the police.

“The mother of the minor girl had witnessed the sexual abuse on August 8. When the mother screamed at him, the accused threatened to harm her if she told anyone,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

However, the mother discussed the incident with a woman in the area and learnt that the accused was a sexual predator who had flashed a 14-year-old girl in the area in past.

The mother finally approached police to register an FIR against him, which was registered on Thursday.

Under the guidance of Smita Patil, DCP, Zone XII, and Senior Police Inspector Pravin Rane, a team was formed and subsequently, the accused was arrested from the area.

He was then produced in the Dindoshi sessions court, which remanded him in police custody for six days.

“At the time of gathering evidence against the accused, our team learnt that he would steal undergarments of women from clotheslines. The women have accused him of sniffing the garments, too,” said another officer privy to the investigation.

The accused does odd jobs for a living.

The role of the Nirbhaya Squad, a dedicated unit of the Samata Nagar police that patrols the area and raises awareness about violence against women and children, has been highlighted in this case.

According to the police, the squad’s efforts encouraged the victim’s mother to file a complaint, understanding the importance of taking action to prevent further abuse. The investigation is ongoing.

Gang rape accused gets 20 years

The Dindoshi Sessions Court sentenced Sharukh Alimullah Shaikh, 24, to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in 2018. Shaikh, along with two juvenile accomplices, committed the crime in 2018. A case was registered under Section 376(D) (gang rape) and Section 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the MHB Colony police station in 2018. The investigation, led by police Inspector Dhananjay Lingade, resulted in the arrest of Shaikh within 24 hours of the FIR being filed. During the investigation, it was revealed that two of the three accused were juveniles and were subsequently sent to a correctional facility. As Shaikh was over 18 at the time, he was arrested and produced in court. A thorough investigation was done, evidence was collected and a charge sheet was filed by Officer Lingade, and the trial began at Dindoshi Sessions Court. The case was prosecuted by Public Prosecutor P K Mahajan. On Thursday, Justice Shri D G Dhoble sentenced Shaikh to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of R50,000. If Shaikh fails to pay the fine, he will face an additional three months’ imprisonment.

Samiullah Khan