The police official said society chairman and his two sons allegedly assaulted victim's wife and beat up the victim when he came to her rescue

A dispute over parking space at a housing society led to a murder in the Panchavati area of Nashik city in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The victim was identified as Buddhan Laxman Vishwakarma (49), resident of Shree Keshav Hari Apartments in Hirawadi.

A meeting of all residents was held after a heated exchange between the victim and society chairman Vasant Ghode along with another man who lives as a tenant in the building on Sunday over parking, said a police official.

Vishwakarma owned a flat in the building, he said.

Vasant Ghode and his two sons on Monday were discussing the issue near Buddhan Vishwakarma's house, when Buddhan's wife Mona asked them to move away.

The police official said Ghode and his sons allegedly assaulted Mona and also beat up Buddhan when he came to her rescue.

Mona was hospitalised late Monday night and as Buddhan and his son were coming out of the hospital, he too complained of pain and collapsed, PTI stated.

He was declared dead by the doctors. According to the autopsy report, Buddhan died due to internal injuries. A case of murder was registered on Tuesday against Ghode and his two sons at Panchavati police station. Probe was underway but no arrest has been made yet, stated PTI.

Maharashtra: Woman found murdered in farmland in Nashik district

A 55-year-old woman was discovered murdered in a farmland in Sinnar taluka, Maharashtra’s Nashik district, with her throat slit in a suspected homicide, as per PTI reports.

The body was first noticed by local farmers on Monday in a field located on Dubere-Sonari Road, according to police officials. After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and began investigations into the gruesome incident.

The deceased was identified as Sindhubai Maruti Waje, a resident of the same area, police sources confirmed. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause and timing of her death.

Police have registered a murder case and stated that the initial probe suggests a deliberate attack.

“While it is too early to comment on the motive, we are pursuing multiple leads. The victim's family, neighbours, and other acquaintances are being questioned as part of the investigation,” an official told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)