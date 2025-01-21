A 55-year-old woman was found murdered with her throat slit on a farm in Nashik's Sinnar taluka. Police have registered a murder case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

A 55-year-old woman was discovered murdered in a farmland in Sinnar taluka, Maharashtra’s Nashik district, with her throat slit in a suspected homicide, as per PTI reports.

The body was first noticed by local farmers on Monday in a field located on Dubere-Sonari Road, according to police officials. After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and began investigations into the gruesome incident.

The deceased was identified as Sindhubai Maruti Waje, a resident of the same area, police sources confirmed. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause and timing of her death.

Police have registered a murder case and stated that the initial probe suggests a deliberate attack.

“While it is too early to comment on the motive, we are pursuing multiple leads. The victim's family, neighbours, and other acquaintances are being questioned as part of the investigation,” an official told PTI.

Father-son duo kills neighbour in Nashik and surrenders with severed head

A shocking case of brutal violence unfolded in Maharashtra’s Nashik district as a man and his son allegedly killed their neighbour and later carried the victim’s severed head to the local police to surrender, an official reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in Nanashi village, Dindori taluka, triggering widespread tension and security concerns in the region. The accused, identified as Suresh Boke (40) and his son, reportedly attacked their neighbour, Gulab Ramchandra Waghmare (35), with an axe and a sickle, killing him on the spot. Following the crime, the duo arrived at the Nanashi Outpost police chowki, bringing along the victim’s severed head and the weapons used in the act, police officials said.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the murder stemmed from a long-standing feud between the two families. The accused suspected Waghmare of aiding Boke’s daughter in eloping,” said a senior police officer. It was further revealed that the families had lodged complaints against each other just a day before the murder, on December 31. The heinous act ignited outrage among villagers, who responded by vandalising the accused's house and setting their car ablaze. The volatile situation prompted authorities to deploy personnel from local police stations as well as the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) to restore order in the village. As per PTI reports, the victim’s wife, Minabai (34), lodged a formal complaint at the Peth police station on Wednesday night, leading to the registration of a case under sections 103(1) (murder), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(2)(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). While Suresh Boke was arrested, his son—whose age is yet to be confirmed—has been detained. Both individuals have been handed over to the Dindori police for safety reasons and will be produced in court on Thursday. Local authorities have since stepped up security in Nanashi village to prevent any escalation, confirming that the situation is under control. "This is a deeply disturbing incident, and appropriate legal actions are underway. The investigation is being conducted thoroughly to ascertain all aspects of the case,” an official added. (With inputs from PTI)