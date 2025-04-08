Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Eleven bids for two new T20 Mumbai League teams

Eleven bids for two new T20 Mumbai League teams

Updated on: 08 April,2025 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Meanwhile, ahead of MCA's Annual General Meeting on April 15, a Special General Meeting (SGM) of the MCA was conveyed today [Tuesday] evening at the Wankhede Stadium to discuss amendments of the association

Eleven bids for two new T20 Mumbai League teams

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Eleven bids for two new T20 Mumbai League teams
The Mumbai Cricket Association, which is planning to start the third edition of the T20 Mumbai League after a gap of six years, have got a good response for the two new teams  they are planning to introduce.  As many as 11 interested parties have sent in their bids before Monday’s deadline. The third edition of the eight-team tournament will start on May 27. The first two editions were held in 2018 and 2019.


Also Read: Pressure to take Sinner’s No. 1 ranking is ‘killing’ Alcaraz


“We have received bids from 11 interested parties for the two new teams in the T20 Mumbai League. After checking the eligibility, MCA’s governing body of the League will declare the names of the two highest bidding teams on April 9 [Wednesday],” MCA secretary Abhay Hadap told mid-day on Monday. 


Meanwhile, ahead of MCA’s Annual General Meeting on April 15, a Special General Meeting (SGM) of the MCA was conveyed today [Tuesday] evening at the Wankhede Stadium to discuss amendments of the association.

MCA’s agenda for the SGM stated: “To consider and approve the amendments to the Memorandum of Association and Rules & Regulations of Mumbai Cricket Association, with or without modifications.”

