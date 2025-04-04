"These rumours are completely baseless and untrue": MCA secretary on Suryakumar Yadav's plan of switching to Goa

Young Mumbai opener Yashaswi Jaiswal has already announced his decision to switch to Goa from Mumbai

Suryakumar Yadav

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday refuted reports that Suryakumar Yadav was planning a switch to Goa for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season along with some of his teammates, saying that India’s T20 skipper was committed to representing the city. Young Mumbai opener Yashaswi Jaiswal has already announced his decision to switch to Goa from Mumbai.

A media report had claimed on Wednesday that Suryakumar could leave the Mumbai Ranji side. Suryakumar had, in fact, himself rubbished the report on X. “MCA officials have spoken with Surya this morning and can confirm that these rumours are completely baseless and untrue,” MCA secretary Abhay Hadap said.

