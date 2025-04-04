Breaking News
Teachers want Mumbai University to go back to physical exam evaluation model
Maharashtra: Unopened stretch on Samruddhi road patched up, shut
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Not happy with RBI’s responses about audit, says EOW
Mumbai: Man stabbed over a reel he shared
500 Bangladeshis living illegally in Mumbai arrested in past 3 months: Cops
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > These rumours are completely baseless and untrue MCA secretary on Suryakumar Yadavs plan of switching to Goa

"These rumours are completely baseless and untrue": MCA secretary on Suryakumar Yadav's plan of switching to Goa

Updated on: 04 April,2025 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Young Mumbai opener Yashaswi Jaiswal has already announced his decision to switch to Goa from Mumbai

Suryakumar Yadav

Listen to this article
"These rumours are completely baseless and untrue": MCA secretary on Suryakumar Yadav's plan of switching to Goa
x
00:00

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday refuted reports that Suryakumar Yadav was planning a switch to Goa for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season along with some of his teammates, saying that India’s T20 skipper was committed to representing the city. Young Mumbai opener Yashaswi Jaiswal has already announced his decision to switch to Goa from Mumbai.


Also Read: IPL 2025 | "Coming in as an impact sub is a world away from an Ashes series": Johnson on Mitchell Marsh


A media report had claimed on Wednesday that Suryakumar could leave the Mumbai Ranji side. Suryakumar had, in fact, himself rubbished the report on X. “MCA officials have spoken with Surya this morning and can confirm that these rumours are completely baseless and untrue,” MCA secretary Abhay Hadap said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai cricket association Suryakumar Yadav ranji trophy mumbai ranji team sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK