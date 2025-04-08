Bombay Gymkhana win inter-club squash championship

In the semis, Bombay Gym beat Poona Club 6-3 while CCI cruised past Garware Club 8-1. The third-place playoff saw Poona Club overpower Garware

Bombay Gymkhana clinched their second SILA Inter-Club Squash Championship at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) on Sunday.

Seven clubs were part of the event — CCI, Bombay Gymkhana, Willingdon Sports Club, Garware Club House, Poona Club, Khar Gymkhana, and Matunga Gymkhana. The competition featured Boys and Girls U-15 and U-19, Men’s Open, Masters Over 35, 45 and 55, and a Professionals category.

The final was a repeat of last year’s showdown between Bombay Gym and CCI. And just like in 2024, Bombay Gymkhana proved to be the superior side, clinching a 67-2 win.

In the semis, Bombay Gym beat Poona Club 6-3 while CCI cruised past Garware Club 8-1. The third-place playoff saw Poona Club overpower Garware.