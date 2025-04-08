Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bombay Gymkhana win inter club squash championship

Bombay Gymkhana win inter-club squash championship

Updated on: 08 April,2025 08:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

In the semis, Bombay Gym beat Poona Club 6-3 while CCI cruised past Garware Club 8-1. The third-place playoff saw Poona Club overpower Garware

Bombay Gymkhana win inter-club squash championship

The Bombay Gym squash team

Listen to this article
Bombay Gymkhana win inter-club squash championship
x
00:00

Bombay Gymkhana clinched their second  SILA Inter-Club Squash Championship at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) on Sunday.


Seven clubs were part of the event — CCI, Bombay Gymkhana, Willingdon Sports Club, Garware Club House, Poona Club, Khar Gymkhana, and Matunga Gymkhana. The competition featured Boys and Girls U-15 and U-19, Men’s Open, Masters Over 35, 45 and 55, and a Professionals category.


Also Read: New England women’s coach Edwards quits MI


The final was a repeat of last year’s showdown between Bombay Gym and CCI. And just like in 2024, Bombay Gymkhana proved to be the superior side, clinching a 67-2 win.

In the semis, Bombay Gym beat Poona Club 6-3 while CCI cruised past Garware Club 8-1. The third-place playoff saw Poona Club overpower Garware. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bombay gymkhana cricket club of india squash sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK