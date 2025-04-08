New England women’s coach Edwards quits MI

Charlotte, the former England skipper, gained tremendous success in her coaching career. She won two titles in three seasons with MI in the Women’s Premier League

Charlotte Edwards

Charlotte Edwards, who recently took over as England women’s head coach, has decided to step down from her franchise T20 coaching jobs at Mumbai Indians and Sydney Sixers, as well as from Hampshire and Southern Brave.

Charlotte, the former England skipper, gained tremendous success in her coaching career. She won two titles in three seasons with MI in the Women’s Premier League. She also won five titles with Southern Vipers, including two in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, a domestic T20 competition named after her. Under her, Southern Brave won Women’s Hundred in 2023.

