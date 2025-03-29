Anahat, Kareem champs

Tang put up a tough fight during the first set, but Anahat did enough to clinch a 1-0 lead.
Anahat Singh (right) and Kareem El Torkey are all smiles after winning the tournament at the Bombay Gymkhana yesterday
India’s No.1 squash player Anahat Singh dispatched Helen Tang to clinch the JSW Indian Open at the Bombay Gymkhana, on Friday evening.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read: Djokovic in SFs, Sabalenka faces Pegula in final
Tang put up a tough fight during the first set, but Anahat did enough to clinch a 1-0 lead. Thereafter, Anahat rattled off the next couple of sets in 13 minutes.
She eventually won with a scoreline of 3-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-8). Meanwhile, Egypt’s Kareem El Torkey beat India’s Abhay Singh 3-1 (12-10, 11-4, 7-11, 12-10) in the final.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever