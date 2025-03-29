Tang put up a tough fight during the first set, but Anahat did enough to clinch a 1-0 lead.

Anahat Singh (right) and Kareem El Torkey are all smiles after winning the tournament at the Bombay Gymkhana yesterday

Listen to this article Anahat, Kareem champs x 00:00

India’s No.1 squash player Anahat Singh dispatched Helen Tang to clinch the JSW Indian Open at the Bombay Gymkhana, on Friday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Djokovic in SFs, Sabalenka faces Pegula in final

Tang put up a tough fight during the first set, but Anahat did enough to clinch a 1-0 lead. Thereafter, Anahat rattled off the next couple of sets in 13 minutes.

She eventually won with a scoreline of 3-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-8). Meanwhile, Egypt’s Kareem El Torkey beat India’s Abhay Singh 3-1 (12-10, 11-4, 7-11, 12-10) in the final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever