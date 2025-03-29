Breaking News
Anahat, Kareem champs

Updated on: 29 March,2025 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anahat, Kareem champs

Anahat Singh (right) and Kareem El Torkey are all smiles after winning the tournament at the Bombay Gymkhana yesterday

India’s No.1 squash player Anahat Singh dispatched  Helen Tang to clinch the JSW Indian Open at the Bombay Gymkhana, on Friday evening.


Tang put up a tough fight  during the first set, but Anahat did enough to clinch a 1-0 lead. Thereafter, Anahat rattled off the next couple of sets in 13 minutes. 


She eventually won with a scoreline of 3-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-8). Meanwhile, Egypt’s Kareem El Torkey beat India’s Abhay Singh 3-1 (12-10, 11-4, 7-11, 12-10) in the final.

