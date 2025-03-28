Indian Open 2025: Anahat, Abhay storm into finals with easy victories

India’s newest squash sensation, Anahat, was up against the veteran Joshna Chinappa in the first semi-final of the day, in what turned out to be a tightly contested game

Anahat Singh during the Indian Open squash tournament

India’s No. 1 women’s squash player Anahat Singh and men’s player Abhay Singh put in memorable performances in the semi-finals of the JSW Indian Open to book their berths in the final, here at the Bombay Gymkhana on Thursday.

Abhay Singh

While Anahat started off brightly, winning the first set at a canter, the experienced Chinappa then seized control. The 38-year-old used all her experience to bring things to level pegging at 1-1, but after that Anahat went through the gears.

She used the angles on court to her advantage and rattled off the next two sets to win the game in 32 minutes. Anahat won with a scoreline of 3-1 (11-7, 5-11, 11-6, 11-6).

In the second semi-final of the day, the first in the men’s draw, India’s Abhay Singh had to dig deep against his Egyptian opponent Karim El Hammamy. Abhay started off with a flurry of quick points as he went onto win the first two sets with relative ease. The third set went to the Egyptian, but Abhay stormed through the fourth set, and registered a comfortable 3-1 (11-4, 11-6, 6-11, 11-6) win.