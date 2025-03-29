Djokovic in SFs, Sabalenka faces Pegula in final

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 March,2025 08:04 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

Top

Aryna Sabalenka during her semi-final game v Jasmine Paolini on Thursday (right) Novak Djokovic. Pic/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic turned on the style to take his place in the last four of the Miami Open with an impressive 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) win over American Sebastian Korda, becoming the oldest man to reach a Masters 1000 semi-final.


Djokovic made a strong start against Korda, breaking early to get a first set advantage, but Korda showed great resilience in the second set, taking the contest to a tie-break. However, the Serb bounced back strongly in the third, sealing the win with an ace. 


Meanwhile, women’s World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka blasted her way into the final with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 demolition of Italy’s Jasmine Paolini. Sabalenka needed just 71 minutes to wrap up her win against the sixth-seeded Paolini and will now battle US’ Jessica Pegula for the crown. 

Pegula sealed her qualification for the title clash whilst ending teenager Alexandra Eala’s dream run, beating the 19-year-old from The Philippines 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-3 in a tight match. Eala, a wildcard entrant, had beaten World No.2 Iga Swiatek in the last round.

