Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Rajasthan 2 killed nine injured in hit and run in Jaipur

Rajasthan: 2 killed, nine injured in hit-and-run in Jaipur

Updated on: 08 April,2025 08:46 AM IST  |  Jaipur
ANI |

Top

The incident took place in the Nahargarh area of Jaipur, Rajasthan, in which nine people were also injured

Rajasthan: 2 killed, nine injured in hit-and-run in Jaipur

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Rajasthan: 2 killed, nine injured in hit-and-run in Jaipur
x
00:00

Two people were killed in a hit-and-run case in Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said on Monday evening.


The incident took place in the Nahargarh area of Jaipur, Rajasthan, in which nine people were also injured.


SMS Police Station Sub-Inspector Kanhaiyalal told ANI, "A hit-and-run case has come to light from the Nahargarh area. In the incident, nine people were injured and brought to the hospital. 2 people have died..."


More details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rajasthan jaipur Accident India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK