Rajasthan: 2 killed, nine injured in hit-and-run in Jaipur

The incident took place in the Nahargarh area of Jaipur, Rajasthan, in which nine people were also injured

Two people were killed in a hit-and-run case in Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said on Monday evening.

SMS Police Station Sub-Inspector Kanhaiyalal told ANI, "A hit-and-run case has come to light from the Nahargarh area. In the incident, nine people were injured and brought to the hospital. 2 people have died..."

More details are awaited.

