Brook named England’s white-ball captain

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Monday that Brook would lead both the ODI and T20 teams

Harry Brook

Harry Brook has been appointed as England’s new white-ball captain, with team chief Rob Key lauding his “excellent cricket brain”.

The 26-year-old Yorkshire batsman was the favourite to succeed Jos Buttler, who stood down in February after a woeful Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan ended with England failing to reach the semi-finals.

