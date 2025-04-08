Breaking News
Brook named England's white-ball captain

Updated on: 08 April,2025 08:50 AM IST  |  London
The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Monday that Brook would lead both the ODI and T20 teams

Brook named England’s white-ball captain

Harry Brook

Brook named England’s white-ball captain
Harry Brook has been appointed as England’s new white-ball captain, with team chief Rob Key lauding his “excellent cricket brain”.


The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Monday that Brook would lead both the ODI and T20 teams. 


The 26-year-old Yorkshire batsman was the favourite to succeed Jos Buttler, who stood down in February after a woeful Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan ended with England failing to reach the semi-finals.

