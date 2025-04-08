Priya stuns top seed Namita to clinch badminton title

After winning the opening game rather easily, 21-11, Priya endured a tough comeback from Namita in the next two games

Priya Ambekar

Priya Ambekar of MCF kept her cool against top seed Namita Mehta-Vijayakar of JVPG, Juhu to win the women’s 45 singles title at the GD Birla Memorial Masters inter-club badminton tournament, co-hosted by Bombay Gymkhana and promoted by Badminton Gurukul.

After winning the opening game rather easily, 21-11, Priya endured a tough comeback from Namita in the next two games. With the duo fighting tooth and nail for almost every point, Priya eventually won the second game 21-16 and then clinched the third 22-20.

In the 110+ men’s doubles final, top seeds Ayaz Bilawala and Rajesh D’Souza of Bombay Gymkhana were stunned by Prashant Mukherjee and Vilas Kuvale of RTISC, Ulwe. Mukherjee and Kuvale won the match across three games — 14-21, 21-19, 21-16.