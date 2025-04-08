Breaking News
Southampton fire manager Juric after relegation

Updated on: 08 April,2025 08:39 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

In November Juric was also fired by Roma after being with the Italian side for under two months, then hired by Southampton in December to replace Russell Martin

Ivan Juric. Pic/AFP

Ivan Juric was fired by Southampton on Monday after the last-placed Premier League club was relegated — marking his second sacking of the season. Simon Rusk was named Southampton’s interim manager and will be assisted by Adam Lallana. 


In November Juric was also fired by Roma after being with the Italian side for under two months, then hired by Southampton in December to replace Russell Martin. He had signed an 18-month contract with Southampton, who earned 10 points from 31 games.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

