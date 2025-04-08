Southampton fire manager Juric after relegation

In November Juric was also fired by Roma after being with the Italian side for under two months, then hired by Southampton in December to replace Russell Martin

Ivan Juric. Pic/AFP

Ivan Juric was fired by Southampton on Monday after the last-placed Premier League club was relegated — marking his second sacking of the season. Simon Rusk was named Southampton’s interim manager and will be assisted by Adam Lallana.

In November Juric was also fired by Roma after being with the Italian side for under two months, then hired by Southampton in December to replace Russell Martin. He had signed an 18-month contract with Southampton, who earned 10 points from 31 games.

