Injuries threaten to derail Bayern’s home final dreams

Updated on: 08 April,2025 08:37 AM IST  |  Munich
Bayern face Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday missing several first-team players, many to long term injuries

Bayern’s Jamal Musiala receives medical attention after sustaining an injury v Augsburg recently

Bayern Munich’s hopes of reaching the Champions League final, to be held at their Allianz Arena home, have been rocked by a devastating injury crisis.


Bayern face Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday missing several first-team players, many to long term injuries. The crisis has left Bayern reeling, as they look to avenge the ghosts of the 2012 Champions League final, also in Munich, when they lost to Chelsea on penalties. 


On Friday, midfielder Jamal Musiala was the latest to join Bayern’s casualty ward, with a torn hamstring, which may keep him out until mid-May. Bayern’s defence is hard hit. Defenders Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano and Hiroki Ito look set to miss the rest of the season. Goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer, winger Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic are doubtful for the Inter match.

