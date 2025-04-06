Breaking News
Bayern’s Muller to leave club after 25 years

Updated on: 06 April,2025 08:08 AM IST  |  Munich
He said on social media that the decision was made by the club and "not what I would have wished [for]"

Thomas Muller

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller confirmed on Saturday that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, ending his 25-year career with the German giants.


He said on social media that the decision was made by the club and “not what I would have wished [for].”


