Blues boss Enzo Maresca raised eyebrows by dropping the talismanic Cole Palmer despite his side’s battle to qualify for the Champions League

Brentford's Dutch defender Sepp Van den Berg (R) clears from Chelsea's Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium in London. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Chelsea play out goalless draw with Brentford x 00:00

Chelsea’s winless run on the road continued with a 0-0 draw at Brentford in yesterday’s Premier League encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Sunil Chhetri fires Bengaluru FC into finals

Blues boss Enzo Maresca raised eyebrows by dropping the talismanic Cole Palmer despite his side’s battle to qualify for the Champions League.

When Palmer eventually came on he was unable to break the deadlock, firing his only chance over the bar. Considering Brentford’s poor form at home, Maresca’s cautious tactics will be questioned.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever