Chelsea play out goalless draw with Brentford

Updated on: 07 April,2025 08:25 AM IST  |  London
AFP

Top

Blues boss Enzo Maresca raised eyebrows by dropping the talismanic Cole Palmer despite his side’s battle to qualify for the Champions League

Brentford's Dutch defender Sepp Van den Berg (R) clears from Chelsea's Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium in London. Pic/AFP

Chelsea’s winless run on the road continued with a 0-0 draw at Brentford in yesterday’s Premier League encounter. 


Blues boss Enzo Maresca raised eyebrows by dropping the talismanic Cole Palmer despite his side’s battle to qualify for the Champions League.


When Palmer eventually came on he was unable to break the deadlock, firing his only  chance over the bar. Considering Brentford’s poor form at home, Maresca’s cautious tactics will be questioned.

