Breaking News
32-year-old arrested for house-breaking, theft cases in Mumbai's Mulund area
MHADA holds 'Janta Darbar' in Mumbai to resolve residents' grievances
Vikhroli Flyover project nears completion as BMC plans to open it by May-end
Civic chief expresses displeasure over slow pace of road concretisation work
Mumbai cops say Saif's attacker could flee to Bangladesh if granted bail
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Chelsea revel in dirty ugly win

Chelsea revel in ‘dirty, ugly’ win

Updated on: 05 April,2025 09:09 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Blues boss Enzo Maresca believes Thursday night’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tottenham is necessary to get back to being title-contenders

Chelsea revel in ‘dirty, ugly’ win

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez (left) celebrates his match-winning goal against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Chelsea revel in ‘dirty, ugly’ win
x
00:00

Chelsea climbed to fourth place in the Premier League as Enzo Fernandez sealed a 1-0 win that piled the pressure on beleaguered Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou on Thursday. 


Fernandez’s thumping header early in the second half settled a bruising London derby at Stamford Bridge. The Blues’ victory lifted them one point clear of fifth-placed City and two ahead of sixth-placed Newcastle. 


Chelsea, who have now lost just one of their past 13 league games against Tottenham, had been far from convincing recently, with boss Enzo Maresca criticised for his cautious tactics. However, on the day, they were more dynamic against Tottenham, if only lacking a cutting edge.


Enzo MarescaEnzo Maresca

The result brought a smile to Maresca’s face. “Tonight was very important, first of all because of the performance. If we want to become an important team we need to win in a dirty way, ugly way, so I’m quite happy,” he said.

The Chelsea boss was also full of praise for the talismanic Cole Palmer and goal-scorer Fernandez, with the former returning from injury to assist the latter’s winner.

‘The pass for Enzo [Fernandez] was a top assist and Enzo was in the right position [to score], so I am very happy for both of them,” Maresca said.
For Postecoglou, it was another dispiriting loss in a wretched season that could end with his sacking. Tottenham are without a victory in their last four league matches and have won only one of their last six games in all competitions. 

The north Londoners are languishing in 14th place after a 16th defeat from 30 league games. The last time they finished as low as 14th was in 2003-04. 

Tottenham fans have grown increasingly frustrated with their side’s decline, staging a series of protests against chairman Daniel Levy. 

They turned on Postecoglou as well during the second half, chanting “you don’t know what you’re doing” at the Australian following a round of substitutions.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chelsea tottenham hotspur football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK