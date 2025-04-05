He was twice crowned players’ player of the year in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 and is second in the Premier League’s all-time standings for assists on 118

Kevin De Bruyne

Listen to this article De Bruyne bids adieu to Man City x 00:00

Manchester City’s midfield stalwart Kevin De Bruyne confirmed on Friday that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

De Bruyne, 33, has won 16 trophies since joining City from Wolfsburg in 2015, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023.



“Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here — and you deserve to hear it from me first,” De Bruyne said in a post on social media.

“Football led me to all of you and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people... gave me everything. I had no choice but to give everything back! And guess what — we won everything. Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter,” De Bruyne added.

The Belgian international has been instrumental in City’s rise to become the dominant force in English football.

He was twice crowned players’ player of the year in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 and is second in the Premier League’s all-time standings for assists on 118.

The Belgian has featured in 20 Premier League games this season, during which he has scored two goals and notched six assists.

16

No. of titles won by Kevin de Bruyne at Man City

