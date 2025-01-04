'Man City must think about Kevin’s future': Pep

De Bruyne, who joined City in 2015, is able to speak to foreign clubs from this month, with a view to leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Kevin De Bruyne

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City have to “think” about the future of injury-hit midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has been frustrated by injuries over the past two seasons and has made just eight Premier League starts in the current campaign. De Bruyne, who joined City in 2015, is able to speak to foreign clubs from this month, with a view to leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Belgium international has been one of the club’s standout players over the past decade, winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League. Guardiola was asked on Friday if he had held talks with De Bruyne over potentially extending his stay but the City boss said it was “not my business.”

“He’s had problems in the last year and a half, like this year many, many players, but of course when he is consistent and fit and he can play regularly he is a really important player for us, a decisive player,” he said. The City boss said a decision on a potential deal would depend on a number of factors including performances and De Bruyne’s age, adding: “I think the club has to think about it.”

