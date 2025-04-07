Curtis Jones, deputising out of position at right-back, failed to control Andreas Pereira’s cross and the ball fell kindly for Ryan Sessegnon to fire home Fulham’s first

Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz unveils his goal celebration after scoring yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Fulham halt Liverpool’s title charge with 3-2 win x 00:00

Liverpool slumped to just their second Premier League defeat of the season as Fulham struck three times in the first-half to boost their own European ambitions with a 3-2 win on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s men were unbeaten in 26 league games and looked set to take another step towards the title when Alexis Mac Allister’s stunning strike opened the scoring in the 14th minute. But poor defending allowed Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz to turn the game around for Fulham. Liverpool still enjoy an 11-point lead at the top with seven games remaining. Victory lifts Fulham to eighth and within three points of the top five, which is almost certain to be enough for a place in next season’s Champions League.

Mac Allister’s blistering long range strike into the top corner after 14 minutes gave Liverpool a dream start. But the Reds wilted therafter, with a series of individual errors leading to Fulham’s three quickfire goals.

Curtis Jones, deputising out of position at right-back, failed to control Andreas Pereira’s cross and the ball fell kindly for Ryan Sessegnon to fire home Fulham’s first.

Andy Robertson then had a nightmare for Fulham’s second. He gave away possession deep in Liverpool territory, before managing to head his attempted clearance into the path of Alex Iwobi, whose shot deflected in off Robertson.

The normally unflappable Virgil van Dijk was at fault for the third as Rodrigo Muniz outmuscled the Dutchman and produced a brilliant low finish under Caoimhin Kelleher.

