Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Fulham halt Liverpools title charge with 3 2 win

Fulham halt Liverpool’s title charge with 3-2 win

Updated on: 07 April,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Curtis Jones, deputising out of position at right-back, failed to control Andreas Pereira’s cross and the ball fell kindly for Ryan Sessegnon to fire home Fulham’s first

Fulham halt Liverpool’s title charge with 3-2 win

Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz unveils his goal celebration after scoring yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Fulham halt Liverpool’s title charge with 3-2 win
x
00:00

Liverpool slumped to just their second Premier League defeat of the season as Fulham struck three times in the first-half to boost their own European ambitions with a 3-2 win on Sunday. 


Arne Slot’s men were unbeaten in 26 league games and looked set to take another step towards the title when Alexis Mac Allister’s stunning strike opened the scoring in the 14th minute. But poor defending allowed Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz to turn the game around for Fulham. Liverpool still enjoy an 11-point lead at the top with seven games remaining. Victory lifts Fulham to eighth and within three points of the top five, which is almost certain to be enough for a place in next season’s Champions League


Also Read: Madrid are Real Masters on our turf!


Mohamed SalahMohamed Salah

Mac Allister’s blistering long range strike into the top corner after 14 minutes gave Liverpool a dream start. But the Reds wilted therafter, with a series of individual errors leading to Fulham’s three quickfire goals. 

Curtis Jones, deputising out of position at right-back, failed to control Andreas Pereira’s cross and the ball fell kindly for Ryan Sessegnon to fire home Fulham’s first. 

Andy Robertson then had a nightmare for Fulham’s second. He gave away possession deep in Liverpool territory, before managing to head his attempted clearance into the path of Alex Iwobi, whose shot deflected in off Robertson. 

The normally unflappable Virgil van Dijk was at fault for the third as Rodrigo Muniz outmuscled the Dutchman and produced a brilliant low finish under Caoimhin Kelleher.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mohamed Salah liverpool english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK