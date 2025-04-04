No mercy in Merseyside derby

Diogo Jota scores as Liverpool scrape past Everton 1-0 in heated battle as Toffees boss admits his side were lucky to finish with 11 men

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota (right) celebrates scoring the winner v Everton on Wednesday. Pics/Getty Images

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota scored the goal that settled the Merseyside derby on Wednesday and kept the Reds’ Premier League title challenge well on track.

The Portugal international’s 57th minute strike sealed a 1-0 win at Anfield and restored Liverpool’s 12-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the table.

With just eight games remaining this season, this was one of the biggest hurdles standing in the way of a record-equalling 20th English title for Arne Slot’s team and Everton’s defence made sure their biggest rivals worked hard for it.

Eventually, it was Jota who came up with the decisive moment when he twisted his way through the box and lashed a shot past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

“[It was a] hard-fought match, definitely, but that was no surprise. We are chasing down the best possible season we can have and Everton showed today again how difficult it is to win a football game in the Premier League,” Slot said.



Everton’s James Tarkowski (left) escapes a red card despite a dangerous tackle on Alexis Mac Allister

“We know that we’re going to face eight very tough challenges, but as long as the players give as much as they did today and [when] we play home games, the fans give us as much as they did today, we are in a very good position [to win the title],” he added.

Everton were lucky not to have had defender James Tarkowski sent off for a dangerous high tackle on Alexis Mac Allister early in the match. Despite consulting with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the foul only merited a yellow card. However, the Premier League match officials body (PGMOL) later admitted that it was a red card offence.

The referee’s in-game decision even befuddled Everton’s own manager David Moyes, who admitted Tarkowski was lucky to see out the rest of the game. “We were lucky we didn’t get a red. It looked a high one,” said Moyes.

They went on to give Liverpool a mighty scare twice in the first half when striker Beto had a goal ruled out for offside and later struck the post after racing clear.

But Liverpool’s players held their nerve and took advantage through Jota’s first goal in his last 11 games. Victory means Liverpool need just 13 more points to be confirmed champion.

