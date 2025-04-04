Grealish dedicates goal to late brother as City beat Leicester

Grealish netted from close-range in the second minute at the Etihad Stadium, scoring in the Premier League for the first time in 16 months.

Manchester City star Jack Grealish dedicated his long-awaited goal in Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Leicester to his late brother.

The 29-year-old winger marked his first league start since last December by helping City move back into fourth place as they chase Champions League qualification to salvage a dismal season.

Grealish’s goal came on the 25th anniversary of the death of his younger brother Keelan, who died at the age of just nine months. “This day is always hard in the family. My mum and dad were here, so to score and to win was brilliant,” Grealish said.

