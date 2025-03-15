Breaking News
Big Brighton test for City

Updated on: 15 March,2025 08:27 AM IST  |  London
Agencies

We’re not going to be thinking about ifs and maybes. We know our target. It’s very clear.

Manchester City face a crucial clash with Brighton as the pressure mounts in the race to finish in the Premier League’s top four. And Ruben Dias has urged his fifth-placed team to make one last push to salvage their miserable season by qualifying for the Champions League.


“We’re not going to be thinking about ifs and maybes. We know our target. It’s very clear. We have got to push and we have to do our best. We need to make it,” said Dias.


