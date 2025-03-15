We’re not going to be thinking about ifs and maybes. We know our target. It’s very clear.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Big Brighton test for City x 00:00

Manchester City face a crucial clash with Brighton as the pressure mounts in the race to finish in the Premier League’s top four. And Ruben Dias has urged his fifth-placed team to make one last push to salvage their miserable season by qualifying for the Champions League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: WPL 2025 | "It is an advantage for us because...": Harmapreet Kaur on playing final at Brabourne Stadium

“We’re not going to be thinking about ifs and maybes. We know our target. It’s very clear. We have got to push and we have to do our best. We need to make it,” said Dias.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever