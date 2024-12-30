Haaland strikes as City end poor run with win v Leicester

Victory lifts City up to fifth but they are still 11 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Man City’s Erling Haaland (right) celebrates his goal with teammate Savinho in Leicester. Pic/AFP

Manchester City provided Pep Guardiola some relief with a 2-0 victory at Leicester to secure just a second win in 14 games for the crisis-hit English champions on Sunday.

Savinho and Erling Haaland struck either side of half-time as City ended a run of eight away games without a win. The performance was still far from the standards that Guardiola’s side have set in winning an unprecedented four consecutive English top-flight titles.

But the effusive celebrations of Haaland’s header 16 minutes from time showed that three points was all that mattered for the visitors to at least temporarily halt their remarkable slump. Victory lifts City up to fifth but they are still 11 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Guardiola made just one change from the 1-1 Boxing Day draw against Everton as Kevin De Bruyne replaced his Belgian international colleague Jeremy Doku. De Bruyne’s fitness struggles have played a part in City’s slump and he immediately showed what Guardiola’s men have been missing for most of the season.

Other key results

>> Everton 0-2 Nottingham

>> Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth

>> Tottenham 2-2 Wolves

>> Crystal Palace 2-1 Southampton

