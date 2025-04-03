Looking to build momentum: Maresca ahead of Spurs clash

“From that win [against Tottenham], probably you can build momentum until the end. We have nine games to go, and hopefully we can finish where we are [in the Champions League places],” said Maresca
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca believes a victory against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur could help the team gain a much momentum boost as they look to book a top-four spot in the Premier League table.
“From that win [against Tottenham], probably you can build momentum until the end. We have nine games to go, and hopefully we can finish where we are [in the Champions League places],” said Maresca.
Despite Tottenham sitting in a lowly 14th place, the Blues boss does not expect this to be an easy outing. “First of all it’s a derby, so it will be tough. Spurs have many good players. You can struggle in any Premier League game because they are all difficult,” said Maresca.
