Looking to build momentum: Maresca ahead of Spurs clash

“From that win [against Tottenham], probably you can build momentum until the end. We have nine games to go, and hopefully we can finish where we are [in the Champions League places],” said Maresca

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca believes a victory against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur could help the team gain a much momentum boost as they look to book a top-four spot in the Premier League table.

Despite Tottenham sitting in a lowly 14th place, the Blues boss does not expect this to be an easy outing. “First of all it’s a derby, so it will be tough. Spurs have many good players. You can struggle in any Premier League game because they are all difficult,” said Maresca.

