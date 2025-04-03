Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Looking to build momentum Maresca ahead of Spurs clash

Looking to build momentum: Maresca ahead of Spurs clash

Updated on: 03 April,2025 08:33 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

“From that win [against Tottenham], probably you can build momentum until the end. We have nine games to go, and hopefully we can finish where we are [in the Champions League places],” said Maresca

Looking to build momentum: Maresca ahead of Spurs clash

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Listen to this article
Looking to build momentum: Maresca ahead of Spurs clash
x
00:00

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca believes a victory against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur could help the team gain a much momentum boost as they look to book a top-four spot in the Premier League table.


Also Read: Maradona’s heart abnormally large: Forensic experts


“From that win [against Tottenham], probably you can build momentum until the end. We have nine games to go, and hopefully we can finish where we are [in the Champions League places],” said Maresca.


Despite Tottenham sitting in a lowly 14th place, the Blues boss does not expect this to be an easy outing. “First of all it’s a derby, so it will be tough. Spurs have many good players. You can struggle in any Premier League game because they are all difficult,” said Maresca.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chelsea tottenham hotspur english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK