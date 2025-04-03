Breaking News
Maradona's heart abnormally large: Forensic experts

Updated on: 03 April,2025 08:30 AM IST  |  Buenos Aires
AP , PTI |

Vega said that Maradona suffered from “long-standing ischemia,” due to “lack of blood flow and oxygen”

Diego Maradona

Experts involved in Diego Maradona’s autopsy testified on Tuesday at the trial of seven health professionals accused of negligent homicide that the Argentine football star had an abnormally large heart, suffered from cirrhosis, and showed no traces of alcohol or drugs at the time of is death.


Forensic expert Alejandro Vega told the court that Maradona’s heart weighed about 503 grams, when the average weight is between 250 and 300 grams.


Vega said that Maradona suffered from “long-standing ischemia,” due to “lack of blood flow and oxygen.”

