Vega said that Maradona suffered from “long-standing ischemia,” due to “lack of blood flow and oxygen”

Diego Maradona

Listen to this article Maradona’s heart abnormally large: Forensic experts x 00:00

Experts involved in Diego Maradona’s autopsy testified on Tuesday at the trial of seven health professionals accused of negligent homicide that the Argentine football star had an abnormally large heart, suffered from cirrhosis, and showed no traces of alcohol or drugs at the time of is death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: India’s Jadumani storms into World Boxing Cup semis

Forensic expert Alejandro Vega told the court that Maradona’s heart weighed about 503 grams, when the average weight is between 250 and 300 grams.

Vega said that Maradona suffered from “long-standing ischemia,” due to “lack of blood flow and oxygen.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever