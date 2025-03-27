Bodyguard held for false testimony

Julio Coria, who was present in the house when Maradona died was adjudged to have lied under oath

Diego Maradona

A former bodyguard of Diego Maradona was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly giving false testimony in the trial of seven health professionals accused of criminal negligence in the late football legend’s medical care.

