Local lad Tsunoda likely to replace Lawson at Red Bull

Updated on: 27 March,2025 08:44 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP

Tsunoda will be promoted from Red Bull’s sister team for his home race at Suzuka on April 6, Dutch newspaper Telegraaf and French broadcaster Canal+ said

According to reports, Racing Bulls driver Yuki Tsunoda will partner world champion Max Verstappen at the Japanese Grand Prix, replacing the struggling Liam Lawson after just two races. 


Tsunoda will be promoted from Red Bull’s sister team for his home race at Suzuka on April 6, Dutch newspaper Telegraaf and French broadcaster Canal+ said.
Lawson has yet to score a point having replaced Sergio Perez this season. Meanwhile, Red Bull were unavailable for comment when approached by AFP.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

