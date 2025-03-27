Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Pak not invited for Azlan Shah due to outstanding debt

Pak not invited for Azlan Shah due to ‘outstanding debt’

Updated on: 27 March,2025 08:42 AM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

The Malaysian organisers were “not happy” with the situation so didn’t extend an invite to Pakistan. Pakistan Hockey Federation are still hopeful of getting an invite as they remain  in talks to sort out the matter

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Pak not invited for Azlan Shah due to 'outstanding debt'
The Malaysian Hockey Federation has not invited last year’s runners-up Pakistan for the Azlan Shah Cup this year in November owing to an “outstanding debt.”


“A former official of the Pakistan Hockey Federation [PHF] made some bad decisions during the last Azlan Shah Cup which left the PHF in debt to the Malaysian Hockey Federation,” said a PHF source. 


The Malaysian organisers were “not happy” with the situation so didn’t extend an invite to Pakistan. Pakistan Hockey Federation are still hopeful of getting an invite as they remain  in talks to sort out the matter.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

