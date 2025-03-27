The Malaysian organisers were “not happy” with the situation so didn’t extend an invite to Pakistan. Pakistan Hockey Federation are still hopeful of getting an invite as they remain in talks to sort out the matter

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Pak not invited for Azlan Shah due to ‘outstanding debt’ x 00:00

The Malaysian Hockey Federation has not invited last year’s runners-up Pakistan for the Azlan Shah Cup this year in November owing to an “outstanding debt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: FIFA Club World Cup winner to get USD 125 million

“A former official of the Pakistan Hockey Federation [PHF] made some bad decisions during the last Azlan Shah Cup which left the PHF in debt to the Malaysian Hockey Federation,” said a PHF source.

The Malaysian organisers were “not happy” with the situation so didn’t extend an invite to Pakistan. Pakistan Hockey Federation are still hopeful of getting an invite as they remain in talks to sort out the matter.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever