FIFA Club World Cup winner to get USD 125 million

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

The winner of FIFA’s 32-team Club World Cup in the US could earn USD 125 million out of a pool of USD 1 billion.

FIFA said it allocated USD 525 million in fees for teams taking part. Additionally, teams get USD 2 million for winning group stage games, USD 7.5 million for playing in the pre-quarters and USD 40 million for clinching the title.

