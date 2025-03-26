Breaking News
Ex-FIFA, UEFA heads acquitted in corruption case

Updated on: 26 March,2025 07:58 AM IST  |  Muttenz (Switzerland)
AFP |

Blatter and Platini were being prosecuted on charges stemming from a delayed payment of two million Swiss francs  FIFA made to Platini in 2011 for consultancy services

Michel Platini and Sepp Blatter. Pic/AFP

Ex-FIFA, UEFA heads acquitted in corruption case
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini on Tuesday were acquitted on appeal by a Swiss court in a long-running corruption case that shattered their careers as the most powerful figures in world football.


The ruling was identical to the one handed down in 2022, which had initially cleared them. Blatter and Platini were being prosecuted on charges stemming from a delayed payment of two million Swiss francs FIFA made to Platini in 2011 for consultancy services.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

