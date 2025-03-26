Ex-FIFA, UEFA heads acquitted in corruption case

Blatter and Platini were being prosecuted on charges stemming from a delayed payment of two million Swiss francs FIFA made to Platini in 2011 for consultancy services

Michel Platini and Sepp Blatter. Pic/AFP

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini on Tuesday were acquitted on appeal by a Swiss court in a long-running corruption case that shattered their careers as the most powerful figures in world football.

The ruling was identical to the one handed down in 2022, which had initially cleared them. Blatter and Platini were being prosecuted on charges stemming from a delayed payment of two million Swiss francs FIFA made to Platini in 2011 for consultancy services.

