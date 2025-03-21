The runaway Asian Group C leaders failed to sparkle on a chilly night in Saitama until Crystal Palace forward Kamada pounced for the opener in the 66th minute

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Japan first team to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup x 00:00

Japan became the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after second-half goals from Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo gave them a 2-0 win over Bahrain on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The runaway Asian Group C leaders failed to sparkle on a chilly night in Saitama until Crystal Palace forward Kamada pounced for the opener in the 66th minute.

Kubo added another in the 87th minute as Japan punched their ticket to next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. It will be their eighth straight World Cup appearance.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever