Kane believes 2026 World Cup won’t be his England swansong

The British Press Association asked him if the 2026 World Cup is his last shot at glory for England. "I don't think so," he said

Captain Harry Kane believes the 2026 World Cup will not be his last appearance for England. There is increasing scrutiny about the 31-year-old Kane’s future, even though he extended his all-time England scoring record to 69 goals in 103 appearances as Ireland were beaten 5-0 on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

The British Press Association asked him if the 2026 World Cup is his last shot at glory for England. “I don’t think so,” he said. “I think there’s a perception when you get to your 30s that you’re coming to an end, but for me, I’m performing at the highest level I’ve ever performed and feel as good as I’ve ever felt.”

