After 5-0 rout of Ireland to claim promotion, England interim boss Lee Carsley says he wanted team to be aggressive like in training; France, Norway win too

England’s Harry Kane celebrates his goal against Ireland in London on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Exciting to watch’ x 00:00

England blew away 10-man Republic of Ireland 5-0 to wrap up promotion to the Nations League top flight as four players netted their first international goals on Sunday, while Adrien Rabiot scored twice as France beat Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haaland ’tricks

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick to help Norway also top their group in League B. Euro 2024 runners-up England secured top spot in Group B2 in interim boss Lee Carsley’s final game in charge before the arrival of Thomas Tuchel as manager. “I wanted the England team to be exciting to watch and be attacking,” Carsley told ITV.

Also Read: Bentancur fined, 7-game ban for racial slur

Lee Carsley

“I see them do it day in, day out on the training ground. And now we’ve seen it [on the field]. I can only do what I was in control of. It’s not a gamble with some of these players, they are excellent players,” he added.

Greece finished second despite a 2-0 win over Finland in the other game in the group and will head into the playoffs in March. England struggled to break down a resolute Ireland in the first half at Wembley.

The game changed shortly after the interval when Liam Scales brought down Jude Bellingham, conceding a penalty and being sent off for a second bookable offence. Kane stepped up to slot his spot-kick past Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. Anthony Gordon, Conor Gallagher, substitute Jarrod Bowen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis scored as well.

France top group

France snatched top spot in Group A2 from Italy with a 3-1 success at the San Siro. Andrea Cambiaso scored for the hosts.

Haaland was at his destructive best as Norway brushed aside Kazakhstan 5-0 to finish top of Group B3. Antonio Nusa netted the remaining two goals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever