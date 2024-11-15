The chase was led by Sam Curran who made 41 in partnerships of 38 with Will Jacks (32) and 39 with Liam Livingstone (39).

Saqib Mahmood of England bowls during the 3rd T20I cricket match between England and West Indies at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article England beat Windies by 3 wickets to win series x 00:00

Fast bowler Saqib Mahmood again knocked the top off the West Indies innings to set up England’s three-wicket win in the third T20I which clinched the series with two matches remaining.

Set 146, England reached its target with seven wickets down and four balls to spare. The chase was led by Sam Curran who made 41 in partnerships of 38 with Will Jacks (32) and 39 with Liam Livingstone (39).

