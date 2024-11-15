Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > England beat Windies by 3 wickets to win series

England beat Windies by 3 wickets to win series

Updated on: 16 November,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
AP , PTI |

Top

The chase was led by Sam Curran who made 41 in partnerships of 38 with Will Jacks (32) and 39 with Liam Livingstone (39).

England beat Windies by 3 wickets to win series

Saqib Mahmood of England bowls during the 3rd T20I cricket match between England and West Indies at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
England beat Windies by 3 wickets to win series
x
00:00

Fast bowler Saqib Mahmood again knocked the top off the West Indies innings to set up England’s three-wicket win in the third T20I which clinched the series with two matches remaining.


Also Read: Cubs roar to help Three Lions soar


Set 146, England reached its target with seven wickets down and four balls to spare. The chase was led by Sam Curran who made 41 in partnerships of 38 with Will Jacks (32) and 39 with Liam Livingstone (39). 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Liam Livingstone england west indies t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK