WATCH VIDEO: Alzarri Joseph walks off field after dispute with skipper Shai Hope

West Indies coach Daren Sammy stepped toward the boundary line in order to resolve the issue between Alzarri Joseph and Shai Hope.

Alzarri Joseph (Pic: X)

During the third ODI between England and West Indies, a heated moment was seen between the pacer Alzarri Joseph and captain Shai Hope.

During England's batting, the Caribbean pacer Alzarri Joseph left the field after having a heated conversation with his skipper Shai Hope.

Joseph seemed to be unhappy with the fielding position set by his West Indies captain. Following the matter, on-field umpires urged the players to resume the play. After the over ended, the pacer was seen leaving the field and returned after a short break.

West Indies coach Daren Sammy stepped toward the boundary line in order to resolve the issue between Alzarri Joseph and Shai Hope. Taking to X:

England slumped to 24-4 at the end of the 10-over power play in the face of some hostile early bowling from the West Indies, especially from Alzarri Joseph who remained visibly angry. He dismissed Jordan Cox (1) with a brute of a ball which spat from just short of a length at 148 kph and which Cox couldn't avoid and gloved to Hope behind the stumps.

Later, Salt saw four partners come and go before finding one who could stay with him for some time. Curran joined him in a partnership of 70 for the fifth which helped to stabilise the England innings. He continued an excellent series in which he made 37 in the first match which England lost by eight wickets and 52 in the second which England won by five wickets.

Salt reached his fifth ODI half-century from 79 balls and went on to 74 when he fell to Matthew Forde after a superb combined catch by Brandon King and Joseph. King reached Salt's towering shot into the deep, took the ball in both hands and flicked it back to Joseph as he balanced before running over the boundary.

Salt's dismissal ended his 70-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Mousley who reached his half century from 64 balls.

Archer hit three sixes in a bright innings at the death. West Indies went a bowler short when Romario Shepherd was injured bowling his seventh over and Sherfane Rutherford, who took his place, conceded 57 runs from 3.5 overs.

(With AP Inputs)