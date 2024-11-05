England's Phil Salt confirmed as wicketkeeper for upcoming T20I series against West Indies

Ahead of the third ODI against West Indies in Barbados, Phil Salt said that he has not done wicketkeeping a lot for his side. Donning the national jersey for 59 matches across all three formats, Phil Salt has kept the wickets in just 13 games

Phil Salt (Pic: File Pic)

Even after Jos Buttler's return to the sport after recovering from his calf injury, England star batsman Phil Salt will continue to donn the "Big Gloves" for the English side ahead of the upcoming T20I series against West Indies.

Jos Buttler missed out on the series against Australia where they levelled the T20Is and lost the ODIs. Phil Salt and Harry Brook were handed the charge T20I and ODI sides, respectively in his absence.

Ahead of the third ODI against West Indies in Barbados, Phil Salt said that he has not done wicketkeeping a lot for his side.

"It's not something I've done a lot for England recently. But I enjoy keeping. I feel like that's where I offer most to the side," Salt was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Donning the national jersey for 59 matches across all three formats, Phil Salt has kept the wickets in just 13 games.

According to ESPNcrinfo, Buttler has started training at Kensington Oval. Even though the 34-year-old is not available for selection for the third match of the ODI series he will resume captaincy duties from the five-match T20I series.

This will also mark Jos Buttler's first appearance after England's loss in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final.

In the first two ODI matches against West Indies, Salt has scored 77 runs at a strike rate of 87.50. Currently, the ODI series has been tied 1-1 after the Caribbeans won the first game and the Three Lions triumphed in the second match. The third ODI match will take place on Wednesday at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

The first and second T20I matches of the series will be played at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on November 9 and 10 respectively.

Beausejour Stadium in St Lucia will host the final three matches of the series between England and New Zealand on November 14, 16 and 17 respectively.

England limited-overs squad: Jos Buttler (C), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner.

(With ANI Inputs)