Bentancur fined, 7-game ban for racial slur

Rodrigo Bentancur. Pic/AFP

Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was banned for seven matches and fined £100,000 ($126,000) on Monday for making an offensive comment about South Koreans in relation to a remark about Tottenham teammate Son Heung-min.

Appearing on a television show in June, Bentancur was asked for a Tottenham jersey and replied, “Sonny’s?” He added it could be Son’s cousin too, because “more or less they’re all the same.”

