Not here for retiring: Nadal’s focus on Davis Cup challenge

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal hopes to save his emotions over his retirement until the end of the Davis Cup competition and says the focus remains on Spain’s upcoming quarter-final tie against the Netherlands.

Ahead of the final professional tournament of his career, Nadal and his Spanish teammates spoke to the media in anticipation of the hosts’ clash against the Dutch in Malaga on Tuesday. “I am not here for retiring. I’m here to try to help the team,” Nadal said on Monday.

“It’s of course going to be my last week on the professional tour, but at the end, we are here in a teams competition. The most important thing here is to stay all focused on what we have to do, that is play tennis and to do it very well. Because the rival is going to be difficult, and the conditions are difficult too.

“So then the emotions are going to be for the end,” he added.

