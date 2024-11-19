Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work misses deadline again
Mumbai: Man held for murder of nine-year-old in Santacruz
Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets sell out in minutes, listed again in black
Baba Siddique murder case: Cops close in on key conspirator
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai environmental group appeals to candidates, calls for climate action commitments
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sinner opens up about doping issue after winning trophy

Sinner opens up about doping issue after winning trophy

Updated on: 19 November,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Turin (Italy)
AP , PTI |

Top

“I had days where I wasn’t feeling great; nights when I didn’t sleep well. But when I put my hat on, I don’t think about what’s going on beyond the court,” Sinner added

Sinner opens up about doping issue after winning trophy

Jannik Sinner with his trophy in Turin on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Sinner opens up about doping issue after winning trophy
x
00:00

Jannik Sinner opened up about his ongoing doping case after beating U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday for the ATP Finals trophy before his home fans.


Sinner tested positive in two separate drug tests in March and a decision to clear him of wrongdoing was appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in September. A final ruling is expected from the Court of Arbitration for Sport early next year.


Also Read: Britain knock out defending champs Canada, enter semis


Sinner’s explanation was that the performance-enhancer entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his physiotherapist. “I’ve kept on thinking about where we went wrong and what we could have done better,” Sinner said in Italian. 

“I had days where I wasn’t feeling great; nights when I didn’t sleep well. But when I put my hat on, I don’t think about what’s going on beyond the court,” Sinner added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

us open tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK