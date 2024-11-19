Sinner opens up about doping issue after winning trophy

“I had days where I wasn’t feeling great; nights when I didn’t sleep well. But when I put my hat on, I don’t think about what’s going on beyond the court,” Sinner added

Jannik Sinner with his trophy in Turin on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Jannik Sinner opened up about his ongoing doping case after beating U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday for the ATP Finals trophy before his home fans.

Sinner tested positive in two separate drug tests in March and a decision to clear him of wrongdoing was appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in September. A final ruling is expected from the Court of Arbitration for Sport early next year.

Sinner’s explanation was that the performance-enhancer entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his physiotherapist. “I’ve kept on thinking about where we went wrong and what we could have done better,” Sinner said in Italian.

“I had days where I wasn’t feeling great; nights when I didn’t sleep well. But when I put my hat on, I don’t think about what’s going on beyond the court,” Sinner added.

