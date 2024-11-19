Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sat Chi return to action at China Masters

Updated on: 19 November,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Shenzhen (China)
PTI |

The former World No. 1 duo had been sidelined from action post the Olympics due to Satwik’s shoulder injury

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty . Pic/AFP

India’s premier men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will make a highly-anticipated return to action at the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament, starting here on Tuesday, following a disappointing Paris Olympics campaign. 


Also Read: Golf: No. 1 Korda claims season’s seventh title


The former World No. 1 duo had been sidelined from action post the Olympics due to Satwik’s shoulder injury.


