Sat-Chi return to action at China Masters

The former World No. 1 duo had been sidelined from action post the Olympics due to Satwik’s shoulder injury

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty . Pic/AFP

India’s premier men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will make a highly-anticipated return to action at the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament, starting here on Tuesday, following a disappointing Paris Olympics campaign.

