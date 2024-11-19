Breaking News
Golf No 1 Korda claims seasons seventh title

Golf: No. 1 Korda claims season’s seventh title

Updated on: 19 November,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

The American, 26, reeled off five consecutive back-nine birdies to seize victory

Nelly Korda of the United States plays a shot during the final round of The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 17, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. Pic/AFP

World No. 1 Nelly Korda captured her seventh LPGA title of the season and 15th career crown on Sunday, firing a three-under par 67 to win the Annika tournament.


Also Read: India look to carry winning run in semis v Japan


The American, 26, reeled off five consecutive back-nine birdies to seize victory.


