Golf: No. 1 Korda claims season’s seventh title

Nelly Korda of the United States plays a shot during the final round of The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 17, 2024 in Belleair, Florida. Pic/AFP

World No. 1 Nelly Korda captured her seventh LPGA title of the season and 15th career crown on Sunday, firing a three-under par 67 to win the Annika tournament.

The American, 26, reeled off five consecutive back-nine birdies to seize victory.

